GMU mock trial team honored at Law Day

(Frank Speziale Photo). The Gilvertsville-Mount Upton mock trial team received its regional champion award on May 18 at the Law Day Celebration held in the Chenango County Courthouse.

The team, it's coach Raquel Norton, attorney advisor Claudette Newman, and Chenango County mock trial coordinator Jonathan Catania are pictured along side judges Elizabeth Garry, Frank B. Revoir, Jr., and retired judge Howard Sullivan.

The New York State mock trial competition allows students to experience the courtroom from a different perspective – as witnesses and attorneys – in cases generated by the New York State Bar Association.