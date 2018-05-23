Greene boys and Storm girls place second at MAC Championships; UV’s Oglesby cleans-up with blue ribbons

SIDNEY – On a cloudy, high wind day at the Sidney High School track, the Midstate Athletic Conference (MAC) Championships saw a few times slowed down for the athletes competing. It didn’t hold back the students from doing what they have done all season and that’s win.

Unadilla Valley’s Julia Oglesby won four individual events for the Storm. Placing first in the 100, the 200, the long jump and the high jump, Oglesby dominated the MAC Championships.

In the long jump, she edged out the expected favorite from Delhi, Logan Bruce.

Bruce and Oglesby have been battling in both the long and high jump throughout the season. Oglesby now holds the advantage in the two events after the MAC meet.

Earlier this season, the Storm track and field athlete took down Bruce in the high jump and currently is ranked at the top jumper in Division-II for New York State.

Her teammate, Molly Avolio won the shot put with a throw at the distance of 33 feet-1 inch. Avolio edged out the second place finisher by three quarters of an inch to be crowed the MAC Champion of the event.

Kyleigh George’s time of 17.78 finished second in the 100 meter hurdles for UV. She landed in second in the triple jump with her distance of 33 feet-1 inch.