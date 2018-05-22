Oxford bridge construction may cause Rt. 12 delays

OXFORD – Route 12 commuters traveling through the town of Oxford may experience delays over the next five months as the New York State Department of Transportation has announced the Fly Meadow Creek bridge rehabilitation is underway.

Located just south of Turner Street north of the Village of Oxford, the bridge deck of Fly Meadow Creek will be replaced this summer along with other minor bridge repairs that may delay traffic along Route 12 until the repairs’ estimated completion date on October 1, 2018.