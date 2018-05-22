North Norwich fire leaves family without power

NORWICH – A fire on Route 12 in North Norwich was extinguished without major structural damage, but the Norwich Fire Department’s first assistant chief said it’s likely the victims of the fire will be without power for a week or two.

On Friday, May 18, firefighters say a Norwich resident was power-washing their deck when a small fire was started on the electrical block inside the walls of their home, however after receiving the call at 12:17 p.m. the Norwich Fire Department arrived within minutes and had the fire under control.