Grand opening for Savurn Memorials slated for Wednesday

NORWICH – Savurn Memorials, LLC will open its doors to the public at a grand opening event on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Owned and operated by Mark, Shari, and Zachary Williams, Savurn Memorials will provide and install memorials, headstone cleaning, cemetery lettering, and memorial accessories.

Located at 6106 County Road 32 in Norwich, the Williamses are opening Savurn Memorials in memory of Savannah Williams, who was killed in a car accident on December 20, 2016 on her way home from college.