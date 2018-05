(Frank Speziale photo) Norwich High School held its junior promenade on Saturday evening, announcing the 2018 Norwich High School Prom Court. Pictured here are fourth runners up Drew Walsh and Melissa Stroh, second runners up Eric Conant and Taylor Hansen, King and Queen Mujuni Mutabiilwa and Nicole Jeffrey, first runners up Jacob Davis and Triniti Meyers, and third runners up Marcus Cashman and Saige Benedict.