Mayor visits Norwich Rehab to celebrate Nursing Home Week

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 21st, 2018

NORWICH – City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike visited Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Wednesday, May 16 where she issued a proclamation declaring the week of May 13 to May 19 as the 2018 Nursing Home Week in Norwich.

In her proclamation, Carnrike urged citizens of Norwich to visit their loved ones, family members, and friends residing in any care setting and offer them "...a kind word, a personal touch, and spend time participating in various activities to unite those from all walks of life in need of our continuing love and support."


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 34% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook