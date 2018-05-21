Mayor visits Norwich Rehab to celebrate Nursing Home Week

NORWICH – City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike visited Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Wednesday, May 16 where she issued a proclamation declaring the week of May 13 to May 19 as the 2018 Nursing Home Week in Norwich.

In her proclamation, Carnrike urged citizens of Norwich to visit their loved ones, family members, and friends residing in any care setting and offer them "...a kind word, a personal touch, and spend time participating in various activities to unite those from all walks of life in need of our continuing love and support."