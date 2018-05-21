Marauders baseball lose a tough seven inning bout with Canastota

SHERBURNE – In a battle throughout the game, Sherburne-Earlville had one bad inning defensively, and it made all the difference in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Canastota.

Both team were scoreless through the first two innings when the Raiders faced the top half of the third, hoping to get some sort of offense going.

They were able to do just that.

With two hits in the inning – the only two that S-E’s starter Cody Beckwith surrendered the entire game – and a few defensive miscues by the Marauders, Canastota put the first two runs up on the scoreboard.