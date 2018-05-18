The Parish communities celebrate Confirmation

Frank Speziale photo

The Parish Communities of Norwich, Greene, New Berlin, Oxford, and Sherburne celebrated The Sacrament of Confirmation on Thursday night with the Bishop of Syracuse Robert J. Cunningham presiding. 14 candidates from St. Paul’s and St. Bartholomew’s in Norwich, 13 candidates from Immaculate Conception in Greene, 12 candidates from St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus’ in New Berlin, 6 candidates from St. Joseph’s in Oxford, and 4 candidates from St. Malachy’s in Sherburne were confirmed Thursday night in St. Paul’s church.