Norwich’s Zack Race edges out the rest of the field in the 100 meter dash at the STAC Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Vestal High School. Race broke the Purple Tornado school record with a time of 10.7 seconds. The Norwich boys 4x400 meter relay also broke the Norwich school record and Katie Gawronski broke the 400 meter record as well. The rest of the results will be featured in the Sports Monday Edition. (Evening Sun Photo, Meagan Schulz)