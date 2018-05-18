Sherburne-Earlville school demonstrates potential outcome of drunk driving with mock crash

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 18th, 2018

SHERBURNE – With the Sherburne-Earlville School District's prom approaching, students and teachers held a mock crash to demonstrate to teenagers the consequences of drinking and driving.

The event took place on Wednesday, May 16, near the Sherburne-Earlville football field. It began with students walking down to the crash and involved high school student council members acting as though they were involved in a fatal car accident caused by a drunk driver.

The mock crash involved two vehicles with blood on them, a helicopter, the Sherburne Fire Department, police, and a hearse from a nearby funeral home.

Following the crash, the school also held a mock funeral, arraignment, and sentencing; where possible prom attendees witnessed the student playing the drunk driver being sentenced to seven years in prison.


