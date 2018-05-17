Chobani Foundation announced $100k annual grant for Central NY

NEW YORK STATE – The Chobani Foundation announced Tuesday the creation of its Community Impact Fund––a $100,000 annual fund to support grant making promoting economic opportunity and entrepreneurship for residents of Chenango, Delaware, Madison, and Otsego counties.

"This annual $100,000 investment aims to support organizations, schools, municipalities, and agencies that think innovatively, act boldly, and are passionate about making a difference in their communities," a media release from Chobani said. "With this initiative, the Chobani Foundation has a simple goal: to strengthen local economies by funding big ideas right at home."