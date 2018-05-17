Fire on North Broad Street extinguished with lingering smoke damage

NORWICH – A house-fire on North Broad Street was extinguished before major structural damage could occur.

According to the Norwich Fire Department First Assistant Chief Jan Papelino they received a call at 9:47 a.m. about the fire on North Broad Street, and was put out with lingering smoke and soot damage.

"It looks like the fire was caused by an electrical issue with a dehumidifier in the basement," said Papelino.

He said copper plumbing in the basement melted dousing the fire, and ultimately assisting extinguishing the fire.

Papelino added that the fire department kept the northbound lane open for traffic passing through the area.

The home with smoke still lingering from the extinguished fire. (Zachary Meseck Photo)