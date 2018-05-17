City of Norwich investigates Human Resource Director on paid leave

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 17th, 2018

NORWICH – City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike confirmed on Wednesday that Norwich Human Resource Director Deborah DeForrest is on paid administrative leave as part of an ongoing investigation.

City council meeting minutes indicate that a city employee was placed on paid administrative leave effective on April 24. Carnrike confirmed Wednesday that the employee in question is the sole member of the city's Human Resource Department, DeForrest, who has held the position since April 22, 1996.

Carnrike would not comment on the nature of the investigation, saying it is a personnel matter.


