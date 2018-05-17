Out of the Darkness Golf Tournament rescheduled for Sunday

OXFORD – The Team Chenango Out of the Darkness Golf Tournament has a new date: this Sunday, May 20.

The tournament was originally slated to take place on May 12, but was rescheduled due to the weather.

“This is the tournament’s eighth year, and we want to give participants the best experience possible,” said Melissa Stagnaro, who helps organize the annual golf outing. “When our friends at Blue Stone suggested Sunday, May 20 as an alternative, we felt it was our best option.”

The group started reaching out to registered teams and hole sponsors directly after they made the call to postpone.

“We’re thankful that many will still be able to join us this weekend,” Stagnaro said. “We’ve even had a few additional teams register, as well. And there is still room for more.”