Section IV Baseball and Softball tournament games start Thursday

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 17th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Section IV brackets have been finalized and games are scheduled to start Thursday afternoon. Six Chenango County teams have qualified for the baseball and softball postseason play.

In Class B, Norwich made sectioanl play for the first time since 2014 and will travel to Owego at 4:30 p.m. to face the Indians. The Purple Tornado have had a strong season, although their record doesn’t reflect their action on the field. With a overall record of 6-9, Norwich is listed as the nine seed. The winner of the game will move onto face No. 1 Seton Catholic.

The Class C baseball bracket will see Bainbridge-Guilford, a 4-8 12-seed, take on Trumansburg at 4:30 p.m. On the road in Trumansburg, the Bobcats will need to come away with a win to continue on their season. If they claim victory, B-G will then travel to Elmira Notre Dame.


