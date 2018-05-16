Norwich High School graduate killed in motorcycle crash

CAMBRIA – On Tuesday the Niagara County Sheriff's Office identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on collision in the Town of Cambria as Bradley Chawgo, 23, of Lockport.

Chawgo was a 2013 Norwich High School graduate, and the son of Norwich Fire Chief Tracy Chawgo. After serving the community as head of the fire department for the last ten years, he is scheduled to retire May 17.

The collision occurred after 11 p.m. on Monday, when investigators say a vehicle driven by Ajjada Amos, 19, of Niagara Falls crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane striking the motorcycle.

Investigators say Amos is not facing charges at this time. The crash remains under investigation.