The Place celebrates 35th anniversary of beginning to shape area youth

NORWICH – Occupying a unique role in the Norwich community, The Place has been providing fellowship, childcare and supplemental education for children and teens for 35 years, and with strong enrollment, is looking forward to many more.

Formally known as The Christian Neighborhood Center of Norwich, The Place was born in 1982 when Rev. Scott Kavanaugh, pastor of First Baptist Church near the Chenango County Courthouse, saw teens in West Park with nowhere to go and nothing to do, finding trouble just outside his church’s doors. He recognized a need for young people to have a place to safely socialize after school, one that emphasized self-respect, dignity, belonging and stewardship. As an alternative to trouble in the streets, he made space available to the teens in the church, and the drop-in center that came to be known as The Place was born.

Early on, strong attendance numbers demonstrated how needed The Place was, at one point reaching 19 percent of the area’s youth population. Yet in 1985, when The Place received the Presidential Recognition Award from President Ronald Reagan, founder Rev. Kavanaugh simply stated, “Our goal is to reach a small group of kids significantly.”