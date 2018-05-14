44th annual Lobsterfest slated for July

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – Considered by locals as "the biggest non-political, political event of the year,” Lobsterfest draws hundreds of political pundits every summer. The 44th annual Lobsterfest organized by the Chenango County Republican Committee is slated for Sunday, July 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

Chenango County Republican Committee Chairman Tom Morrone said this year, candidate for New York State Governor Marcus Molinaro will be in attendance at Lobsterfest, along with potential candidate for New York State Attorney General Joe Holland.

"We should be pleased with both of those candidates being Upstaters, and with that I wish everyone good luck and look forward to the election this fall," said Morrone.

The event will be held at the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich, a venue that Morrone says is opportune for out-of-towners who aren't familiar with the museum.