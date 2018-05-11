Impact Project celebrates opening of new location

Frank Speziale photo

The Impact Project cutting a ceremonial ribbon at its new Sherburne location, with Intern Aiden Lowie, Board Member Jeff Jacklin, Board Member Wendy Young, Impact Project Branch Manager Sarah Moore, Impact Project Director James Willard III, Sherburn Mayor Bill Acee, New Berlin Mayor Terry Potter, Wells Fargo Assistant Vice President Luz Lockward, and Wells Fargo Senior Vice President Stephen L. Ball posing for the photo. The Impact Project is dedicated to making home repairs for the elderly and low income residents of the community.