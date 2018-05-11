UV school board releases survey on potential after-school program

NEW BERLIN – After hearing feedback from students and parents interested in having an after-school program, Unadilla Valley School District has considered partnering with a not-for-profit organization to make it possible.

The Healthy Kids Extended Day Program is a not-for-profit organization that has partnered with rural and high-need schools throughout New York State.

According to Unadilla Valley Superintendent Robert Mackey, the program reached out to the Unadilla Valley School District, and said for $3.33 an hour, on weekdays from 3:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., parents could pay to enroll their children in the program.

To help the school decide if the after-school program is worth pursuing, Unadilla Valley released an official statement and a survey on their website asking for feedback from students and parents.