NORWICH – Monday Evening Music Club (MEMC), now in its 104th year, will hold its annual Scholarship and Advanced Students Concert on Monday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ.

Every year, MEMC awards scholarships to select Chenango County students who aspire to study music in college.

This year, MEMC organizer Anita Humer has announced Shannon D. Clark of Greene High School and Jessie Meehan from Oxford High School as the recipients of the scholarship.