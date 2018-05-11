Lady Blackhawks pick up MAC win over UV

OXFORD – Allison Beckwith homered on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs to help the Oxford Blackhawks pull away for the 8-5 win over the Unadilla Valley Storm Thursday afternoon in a MAC mini tournament game.

In the first inning, Kristen White of UV hit a deep shot to left field on the first pitch of the at-bat. White rounded all the bases for an inside the park home run, giving the Storm an early 1-0 lead. Her teammate Novalee Davis drew a walk after White’s home run.

Davis advanced to second the out at first base, putting herself in scoring position for the Storm. Teresa Burgharct singled on the ground ball that was hard enough to sneak into center field, giving Davis enough time to reach home for the second run of the inning.