Seary selected as a 1st team All-Conference member

Photo courtesy of Jeremy Donovan, Binghamton University Sports Staff

BINGHAMTON – At the American East banquet on Tuesday evening, the All-Conference teams were announced. Receiving a selection to the American East First Team was former Norwich graduate and current-Binghamton Bearcat Kassidy Seary.

In her sophomore year, Seary was named to an All-Conference for the first time in her NCAA Division-I career. With the impeccable stats she has obtained both in the field as well as at the plate, Seary’s selection was an obvious choice to the conference committee––but not so much to Seary, as the honor came as a surprise to Bearcats’ first baseman.