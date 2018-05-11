Sea Dogs make Rumble Ponies see double in two-game sweep

PORTLAND, ME – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Portland Sea Dogs by identical 7-2 finals at Hadlock Field on Thursday night. Portland starter Matt Kent kept Binghamton’s bats in check in the opener before Dedgar Jimenez went the distance in a complete-game two-hitter in the nightcap.

Sea Dogs 7, Rumble Ponies 2 (Game 1)

The Sea Dogs wasted little time getting on the scoreboard against Binghamton starter Joseph Shaw. Tate Matheny highlighted Portland’s three-run first by depositing a two-run triple into the right-field gap. Jhon Nunez added an RBI single, part of a stretch of four consecutive two-out hits allowed by Shaw in the first.

The offensive onslaught continued in the fourth. Cole Sturgeon stretched Portland’s lead with an RBI single before Matheny threaded another run-scoring triple to the right-field alley.

Binghamton could not solve Portland starter Matt Kent (1-1). The right-hander struck out seven and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings to collect his first career Double-A victory.

The Rumble Ponies scratched out their only offense against Major League rehabber Tyler Thornburg in the sixth inning. Jhoan Urena lifted a run-scoring double down the left-field line and Kevin Taylor added an RBI single.

Shaw (0-3) allowed seven runs on a career-high 12 hits, including five for extra bases, over 4-2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Sea Dogs 7, Rumble Ponies 2 (Game 2)

The break between games did nothing to cool Portland’s offense. The Sea Dogs pounced on Binghamton spot-starter Johnny Magliozzi in the first inning, putting a five-spot on the board. Following a bases-loaded walk to Tate Matheny, Luke Tendler roped a bases-clearing single to center. Austin Rei floated an RBI single to center to cap the inning. Portland tacked on two more runs against reliever Austin McGeorge.

The big inning was plenty for Portland starter Dedgar Jimenez. The southpaw baffled the Ponies through his first five scoreless innings, facing one over the minimum. John Mora’s double off the right-field wall stood as Binghamton’s only hit against Jimenez until Patrick Mazeika launched a solo homer in the seventh. Jimenez (3-1) bounced back to grab the final two outs to seal his first win of the season. The lefty struck out a career-high nine.

David Roseboom and Eric Hanhold provided Binghamton’s only highlight on the mound in the nightcap. Roseboom fanned five over two scoreless innings while Handhold racked up three strikeouts in a blank sixth.

The Rumble Ponies (14-17) continue their visit to Portland on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 5:45 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290AM and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton has been swept in both of their doubleheaders this season…Jeff McNeil extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the opener…the Rumble Ponies have lost four straight and are 1-6 in their last seven games