Norwich schools budget hearing slated for Monday

NORWICH – A public budget hearing for the Norwich City School District 2018-19 budget will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the NCSD district office, eight days ahead of the May 15 budget vote and school board elections.

The budget includes a 2.59 percent tax levy increase, which would be an $84 increase on homes assessed at $100,000 in the city of Norwich and $99 on homes in the town. The proposed $42.1 million 2018-19 budget is a zero percent change from the 2017-18 budget. Detailed copies of the NCSD 2018-19 budget are available in the district office on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.