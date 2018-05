NEW BERLIN Ė Unadilla Valley Central School District will host itís annual budget hearing on Tuesday to discuss itís proposed $20.2 million dollar budget for the 2018 to 2019 school year.

The hearing will be held immediately following the Unadilla Valley Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. on May 7 in the schoolís library. The board will discuss the proposed budget spending increase of $848,549 or 4.39 percent, and a tax levy increase of $63,761 or 1.5 percent.