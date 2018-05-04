Norwich Emergency Management to host disaster preparedness training

NORWICH – Norwich Emergency Management will be hosting a New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program from 10 a.m. to noon at the Norwich High School on Saturday, May 19 to better prepare people responding to natural or man-made disasters.

The training is free and open to the public. Attendees must pre-register at www.prepare.ny.gov.

Norwich Emergency Management Director A. Wesley Jones briefed the city joint committees about the training on Tuesday, and said the last time the training was held in Norwich, it was "quite successful" and "a very nice program."