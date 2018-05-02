City dedicates tree to Chobani for Arbor Day

In observance of Arbor Day on April 27, the City of Norwich dedicated the planting of a tree in Weiler Park to Chobani for its commitment to the Norwich community. The tree was planted off of the recently installed Chobani Fit Path in Weiler Park, which is a series of 11 outdoor exercise stations created by The Chobani Foundation in conjunction with the Chenango County Building a Healthy Community Coalition and the City of Norwich. Pictured here, City of Norwich Parks Commission and Tree Committee members Melody Genung, Mayor Christine Carnrike, Lora Lee Russo, Christopher Sprague, Casey Carnachan, and Rebecca Hargrave at the dedication of the tree on Arbor Day. (Grady Thompson photo)