Regional Envirothon at Rogers Environmental Center

CHENANGO COUNTY – On April 18, twenty-six teams of high school students from Madison, Chenango, Cayuga and Onondaga counties assembled at the Friends of Rogers Center to participate in the Central New York Regional Envirothon. Despite the frigid temperatures, students from Bainbridge-Guilford High School, Skaneateles High School, Weedsport High School, and Chittenango High School had high scores for the event.

The Didgeridoods, from Bainbridge-Guilford, finished with a total score of 437.75 and will progress to the State Envirothon competition held at Hobart William Smith College in May. There, the Didgeridoods will face close to 50 Envirothon teams to compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to compete in the national competition in Idaho.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 32% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook