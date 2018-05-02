Regional Envirothon at Rogers Environmental Center

CHENANGO COUNTY – On April 18, twenty-six teams of high school students from Madison, Chenango, Cayuga and Onondaga counties assembled at the Friends of Rogers Center to participate in the Central New York Regional Envirothon. Despite the frigid temperatures, students from Bainbridge-Guilford High School, Skaneateles High School, Weedsport High School, and Chittenango High School had high scores for the event.

The Didgeridoods, from Bainbridge-Guilford, finished with a total score of 437.75 and will progress to the State Envirothon competition held at Hobart William Smith College in May. There, the Didgeridoods will face close to 50 Envirothon teams to compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to compete in the national competition in Idaho.