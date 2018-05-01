Bobcats shutout Blackhawks; Afton takes close one over Trojans

OXFORD – Tom Palamtier, Evan Hyzer and Trevor Halaquist combined for seven innings of shutout work on the mound, allowing just three hits as Bainbridge-Guilford defeated Oxford 9-0 on Friday.

The Blackhawks offense produced early as their first came with the first batter of the game, Nick Cirello, after seeing two pitches. Cirello sent a fly ball to left field and B-G’s outfielder was unable to get to the ball in time as it dropped, allowing the Blackhawk to reach first.

Brad Beckwith and Jason Davis also singled in the inning but a double play before their successful trips at the plate and a fly out to left field left them on base.

Bainbridge-Guilford rallied for three runs in the sixth inning. Bobcat’s Garrett Ives scored by stealing home, Hyzer scored with a fielder’s choice out to get Halaquist at first and Palmatier scoring from second on Hayden Burns single to center.