Chenango County Democrats endorse Newman for Supreme Court

CHENANGO – The Chenango County Democratic Committee has announced their endorsement of attorney Claudette Newman for Supreme Court Justice.

Democratic Chairmen Patrick McNeil said the committee recognized Newman’s extensive experience and knowledge of the supreme court, making her the best candidate.

The vacant position was previously held by Kevin M. Dowd, who retired at the end of 2017. Newman worked as a legal assistant to the former supreme court judge for 18 years. She continues to serve the court, as it's principal law clerk.

As law clerk, Newman provides legal analysis, research and writing on a wide variety of civil litigation. A key component of her job includes ensuring the correct legal processes are observed by the court, and coordinating communication from the court to attorneys and litigants. As a result, she has extensive experience working with numerous counties throughout the Sixth Judicial District, explained McNeil.