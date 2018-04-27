Norwich takes loss Sus Valley in another one run game; Blackhawks’ comeback stopped two runs shy

CONKLIN – After being tied at 3-3 for four innings, Norwich tacked on another run to lead 4-3 in the top of the fifth. However, the Susquehanna Valley Sabers responded by adding two in the bottom of the frame to take a 5-4 lead.

The Sabers lead stuck for the final two innings of play, taking the win over the visiting Purple Tornado Thursday.

Sus Valley was threatening to score in the bottom of the sixth when Max Huffman sent Justin Bates’ pitch right field with runners on second and third.

The Tornado’s Brayden Supensky dove for the Huffman screamer, coming up with a web game play to save two runs and keeping it withing reach for the Purple in their last at-bat.

The Sabers, however, ended the game with with three straight outs in the top of the seventh.

Norwich got things moving in the first inning, when J.T. Vinal doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring Mike Trevisani from first for one run. Vinal advanced to third on a bad throw, putting him in scoring position for the next batter, Marcus Cashman.

Cashman sent a fly ball to left field, scoring Vinal and resulting in a double. Norwich’s A.J. Little then singled on a 0-2 count out to left field, sending Cashman home for the third run of the inning.