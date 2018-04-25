Chenango Arts Council receives grant to refurbish lobby

NORWICH—The Chenango Arts Council (CAC) announces the award of a grant from the Community Foundation of South Central New York to revamp the entrance, lobby, and hallway in the former Norwich High School building that has housed the Council offices, the Martin W. Kappel Theater, and the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries since 1983.

The current carpeting and paint in the entrance and lobby areas were installed nearly 25 years ago during an extensive renovation, and have lasted well beyond their service life. A hallway that runs from the lobby to the back of the building has never been brought out of its 1950s public school aesthetic, and all areas public facing spaces.