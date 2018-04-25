Oxford suffers tough losses on back-to-back days

OXFORD – The visiting Unatego Spartans were held scoreless by the Oxford Blackhawks in the first inning but scored multiple runs in every frame after as they went earned the 21-1 road win Tuesday afternoon.

The Spartans started the scoring in the second as they recorded five runs in the inning against Oxford’s starting pitcher Nick Cirello. In the third, Unatego added another five, making it 10-0 early.

Unatego Sophomore Jacob Marshall hit for the cycle during the game. Marshall, lacking only the homerun in his final at-bat of the contest, sent the ball over the fence to compete the cycle.

The Blackhawks were able to record seven hits in the game as Brad Beckwith, Matt Roach and Cirello each had two hits in their appearances at the plate.

Teammate Even Eldred added a single in the fourth inning, which resulted in an RBI that scored Cirello from third following his lead-off triple.