Frank Speziale photo

Norwich High School students participated in the annual Spirit Night festivities on Friday evening as its student body was divvied up into the Purple Team and White Team to compete in a variety of events while displaying school spirit. Pictured here, students are seen competing in a human variation of Hungry, Hungry Hippo. The Purple Team, comprised of the freshman and senior classes, were ultimately victorious over the sophomores and juniors on the White Team.