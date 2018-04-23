United Church of Christ holds Sunday service at Chenango Valley Home

On April 15, the entire congregation of the United Church of Christ held their Sunday service at the Chenango Valley Home in Norwich. CVH staff say they were also very fortunate to have Mary Williams lead "The Bell Ringers" and Robert Oehme play piano for them. "Reverend Joseph Connolly gave a wonderful message of faith and we even had "Children's Time" instructed by Linda Oehme," said CVH Activity Director Rose Laughlin. "It was a very special occasion for all of the residents at Chenango Valley Home."