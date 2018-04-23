Health department observes infant immunization week

CHENANGO COUNTY – National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW) from April 21 to 28 is an annual observance that brings to light the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases. Chenango County Department of Health would like to take this opportunity to stress the critical role vaccination play in protecting our children, communities, and public health.

Five Important Reasons to Vaccinate Your Child

You want to do what is best for your children. You know about the importance of car seats, baby gates and other ways to keep them safe. But, did you know that one of the best ways to protect your children is to make sure they have all of their vaccinations?

Immunizations can save your child’s life. Because of advances in medical science, your child can be protected against more diseases than ever before. Some diseases that once injured or killed thousands of children are no longer common in the U.S. – primarily due to safe and effective vaccines. Polio is one example of the great impact that vaccines have had in the United States. Polio was once America’s most feared disease, causing death and paralysis across the country, but thanks to vaccination the United States has been polio-free since 1979. Due to continual worldwide vaccination efforts, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world that have never interrupted the spread of wild poliovirus, and only small pockets of polio still exist in these countries