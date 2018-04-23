Expert on open government to hold session in Norwich

NORWICH  Executive Director of the Committee on Open Government Robert Freeman will meet with community members in the Town of Norwich and answer questions regarding the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) and Open Meetings Law on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The session is free and open to the public and will take place at the Norwich Town Hall located at 157 County Road 32A. Freeman is regarded as an expert on open government in New York State.

Norwich Town Councilman Debra Cubbedge said, "The public's business is meant to be conducted in public. Its important for citizens to know what information they are entitled to from their government and for government officials to know what information they must disclose. There appear to be many misconceptions, and Mr. Freeman will be here to answer our questions.

Cubbedge said members of the Chenango County Board of Supervisors have been invited to attend.