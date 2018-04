BAINBRIDGE – With the game coming down to the last play, the Delhi Bulldogs won 7-6 with a walk-off walk on Saturday, taking the MAC league win despite the Afton Crimson Knights’ valiant comeback in the top of the six.

Delhi’s Erik Gullow drew the walk with the bases loaded to score teammate Connor Ferguson. Gullow looked at four straight balls, handing Afton’s Tyler King the loss.

Leading 2-1 after the first inning, Afton made it 3-1 when Kyle Grover scored on an error in the second.