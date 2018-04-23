Tornado tennis wins fourth match of season with strong play

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 23rd, 2018

BINGHAMTON – Despite the 6-1 overall score that showed, the match win for Norwich over Chenango Valley was much closer. The Purple Tornado team was able to hold on for set wins, leading to the STAC match win on the road Friday.

Winning his first match of the season was Josiah Shaver at first singles. Shaver was down early in the first set before rallying four straight games to take the first set 6-3. He then cruised through the second set for a win of 6-2, getting his first match win of the season.

In the only three set battle of the night, Zayne Harper lost the first set but bounced back in the second, blanking his opponent James Wyatt 6-0 and tying the match at 1-1.


