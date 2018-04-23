Tornado wins first annual Cars and Credit Tournament with first inning rallies

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 23rd, 2018

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Purple Tornado cruised to a championship in the first annual Cars and Credit mini tournament, winning in the finals 18-2 over second place Sidney.

Norwich scored six runs in the bottom of the first on a two-out rally that got started by J.T. Vinal’s triple. The Purple then batted through the lineup in the first inning before the Warriors secured the final out.

The Tornado scored all their runs from the first on just two hits as Sidney recorded three errors in the frame.

On the mound for the Purple was Marcus Cashman who only allowed three hits in six innings of work. Cashman rung up 14 batters with strikeouts, five of them looking on beautifully thrown curve balls.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook