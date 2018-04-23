Tornado wins first annual Cars and Credit Tournament with first inning rallies

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Purple Tornado cruised to a championship in the first annual Cars and Credit mini tournament, winning in the finals 18-2 over second place Sidney.

Norwich scored six runs in the bottom of the first on a two-out rally that got started by J.T. Vinal’s triple. The Purple then batted through the lineup in the first inning before the Warriors secured the final out.

The Tornado scored all their runs from the first on just two hits as Sidney recorded three errors in the frame.

On the mound for the Purple was Marcus Cashman who only allowed three hits in six innings of work. Cashman rung up 14 batters with strikeouts, five of them looking on beautifully thrown curve balls.