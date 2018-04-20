Norwich Tennis records third win of year

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 20th, 2018

WINDSOR – Norwich’s fourth singles man, first doubles and second doubles all remain undefeated on the season as the Purple take down a rebuilding Windsor Black Knights team, 6-1.

Matt Giglio, the Tornado fourth on the singles side, won in straight sets once again, taking down Windsor’s Angelo Sacco 6-0 in both sets. Giglio has not lost a set played in the four matches played this season.

Austin Benenati and Nathan Christopherson also have not lost a match this season as they topped Riley Salt and Reid Schmidt of the Black Knights, 6-2 and 6-0 Wednesday afternoon. Only one match recorded a set loss for the first doubles team of Norwich.


