Tornado nearly pulls off upset win over Seton

BINGHAMTON – For the second game in a row, Norwich’s opposition called upon their ace to shut down the bats for the Purple Tornado batters. However, it worked for their opponent in both games as Seton came from behind to top Norwich, 7-6 at NYSEG Stadium Wednesday night.

Norwich got on the board in the first inning when Marcus Cashman singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Tanner Franklin from third. Mike Trevisani, J.T. Vinal and Cashman all crossed the plate in the first when Eli Rodriguez hit a bases clearing triple to give the Purple a 4-0 lead.

All nine batters in the line-up batted in the inning.

Seton began to chip away at the lead in the second, scoring two. The Saints added another in the third.

Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Seton’s Finbarr Huff stepped to the plate and singled on the first pitch of the at bat, driving in two runs and taking their first lead of the game.

Tanner Sinicki led the Seton Catholic to victory on the pitcher’s mound when he came in for relief in the sixth. With no hits hits and zero runs in the inning, Sinicki allowed just one Norwich batter to reach first with a walk.