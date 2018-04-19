Jury convicts Jeremy Coates of murder

NORWICH – After a week-long trial and two days of jury deliberation, Jeremy Coates was convicted for the murder of David Green.

At 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Chenango County Courthouse, the jury responsible for deciding Jeremy Coates' fate announced they had reached a unanimous verdict – guilty on all counts.

Coates was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of first-degree robbery.

According to District Attorney Joseph McBride, Coates is expected to serve life in prison without parole. Chenango County Court Judge Frank Revior Jr. will sentence Coates on June 1.

"We're happy the community is safe, and that this murderer is off of our streets," said McBride.

McBride thanked law enforcement for all of their hard work throughout the case.

Chenango County Sheriff Earnest Cutting said, "I've known Jeremy Coates for years, he's been in-and-out of the criminal justice system since he turned 16. He's a dangerous person, and justice was served today."