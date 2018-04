NORWICH – NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) subsidiary EPIC Advisors, Inc. (EPIC), a full-service 401(k) recordkeeping firm, has acquired Retirement Plan Services, LLC (RPS), a retirement plan services company located near St. Louis, Missouri, that provides full-service recordkeeping, administration and plan design solutions to employers nationwide.

