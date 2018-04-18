Westbrook’s walk-off single gives Patriots win as Purple Tornado can’t hang on

BINGHAMTON – Norwich had a 9-8 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the host Binghamton Patriots were able to put together a few hits against the Purple Tornado to add a run and force an extra inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Patriots pitcher Kenny Westbrook helped his own cause by hitting a single and scoring his teammate Jake Miller. Westbrook’s walk-off at bat gave him the win on the mound and his team the win for the game, taking down the Purple, 10-9.

Binghamton took an early 3-2 lead after the first but Norwich added four runs in the second and another three in the third to give them a 9-3 lead.