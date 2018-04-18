Crimson Knights take both in double-header with B-G

BAINBRIDGE – Afton defeated Bainbridge-Guilford in both games of a MAC league double-header played in Bainbridge on Saturday, winning 9-5 and 16-6.

In the first game of the day, Afton’s top four of the batting order shined as they combined for eight of the team’s nine runs while their starter Colin Nabinger struck out 11 in six innings of work on the mound.

Afton led 4-2 after the first three innings. In the fifth, the Crimson Knights tacked on two and added another one in the sixth.

By the top of the seventh, the Bobcats trailed 9-3. Needing to get their bats going to produce runs, B-G scored two but were unable to add any additional offense.

The Bobcats Evan Hyzer had a hit in each of his four plate appearances. Hyzer scored twice in the game.

B-G’s Trevor Halaquist started for the Bobcats in game one, striking out seven Afton batters while allowing five hits.