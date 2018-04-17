Greene student honored for raising funds to save lives

GREENE — The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association is proud to honor a Greene Intermediate School fifth-grader for her fundraising work with Jump Rope For Heart.

Savannah Nowalk raised more than $1,500 this year, smashing her own record from previous years. This is Savannah’s third year being honored as the school’s top fundraiser. Over three years, Savannah raised more than $3,700. Savannah raises money in honor of several family members, including her Great Aunt Doris and her Grandma Nowalk.

Savannah’s aunt, Deborah Nowalk, is a stroke survivor and the Inspirational Honoree for the Southern Tier Heart Walk this year. The Heart Walk will be held this Sunday, April 8th.