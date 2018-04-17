Greene student honored for raising funds to save lives

GREENE — The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association is proud to honor a Greene Intermediate School fifth-grader for her fundraising work with Jump Rope For Heart.

Savannah Nowalk raised more than $1,500 this year, smashing her own record from previous years. This is Savannah’s third year being honored as the school’s top fundraiser. Over three years, Savannah raised more than $3,700. Savannah raises money in honor of several family members, including her Great Aunt Doris and her Grandma Nowalk.

Savannah’s aunt, Deborah Nowalk, is a stroke survivor and the Inspirational Honoree for the Southern Tier Heart Walk this year. The Heart Walk will be held this Sunday, April 8th.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook