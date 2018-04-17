Jury to debate verdict in murder trial today

NORWICH – The prosecution and defense presented closing arguments to the jury on Monday, providing two vastly different descriptions of the alleged murder of 58-year-old David Green.

Jeremy Coates, 47, of Greene, was accused of killing Green in September 2016 and is charged with first-degree murder, assault, and robbery. The judge is expected to hand the jury the case later this afternoon, after they receive final legal instruction by the court.

According to District Attorney Joseph McBride, Coates killed Green with a 75-pound piece of slate found in the victim's home. McBride told the jury Coates wanted money, marijuana, guns, and other valuables to help pay his rent. He said Coates hit Green 20 times with the intent to kill him and used several objects including the piece of slate, a hammer, a battle-ax, and an ashtray as weapons.

"It was his crime, it was his murder. He had [Green's possessions] and the motive," said McBride.

Assistant Public Defender Zachary Wentworth disagreed with McBride, and said the lack of Coates' DNA at the crime scene, of reliable witnesses to testify on what occurred the night of the murder, and lack of DNA or fingerprints from Coates' girlfriend, who admitted she was at the victim's home on the night of the murder, all point towards his girlfriend as the true killer.